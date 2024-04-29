Why Clever Leaves Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 60%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR fell sharply during Monday's session after the company announced that it will voluntarily delist its common shares from the Nasdaq and deregister its Securities to terminate and suspend its reporting obligations.

Clever Leaves Holdings shares dipped 60% to $1.6498 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc . DCPH shares climbed 73% to $25.36 after the company announced it will be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical for $25.60 per share in cash.

Collective Audience, Inc. CAUD gained 50.4% to $0.6002 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Insticator.

ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX shares gained 36.3% to $10.02. ImmunityBio shares jumped around 44% on Friday after the company announced overall survival results in its QUILT 3.055 study.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares climbed 35.5% to $28.56 after the company announced $1.1 billion settlement for Respironics personal injury and medical monitoring litigation. The company also reported better than expected first-quarter earnings and reaffirmed guidance.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc . SLNO gained 31.1% to $49.66 after the company announced it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for DCCR extended-release tablets in Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN gained 25% to $3.9414 after the company announced the California Air Resources Board has approved the 2024 Mullen THREE for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV climbed 25% to $1.7990.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc . ZVSA rose 23.9% to $6.06 after the company announced the publication of a scientific paper in a peer-reviewed journal that reinforces the rationale for inhibiting ASC with IC 100 to potentially attenuate cardiac comorbidities in patients with Alzheimer's Disease.

HWH International Inc . HWH gained 23.8% to $2.25. HWH International recently announced that it entered into a joint venture to build its travel business in Asia.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc . CSSE jumped 22% to $0.2948.

Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 20.7% to $7.53.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc . DNA gained 19% to $1.0250.

Inno Holdings Inc . INHD rose 17.8% to $0.7403.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC gained 17.7% to $14.98. Zoetis announced plans to sell its medicated feed additive portfolio to Phibro Animal Health for $350 million.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc . HTLF gained 17.2% to $41.86 after UMB Financial announced it will acquire the company.

Dave Inc . DAVE rose 14.6% to $50.08.

Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM climbed 14.3% to $4.4350. Shares of lithium stocks traded higher, possibly on reports indicating Saudi Arabia is looking to obtain lithium from abroad for its EV efforts.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN gained 14% to $0.6566. MultiPlan said it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8.

Prime Medicine, Inc . PRME rose 11.2% to $4.9182 on FDA clearance of its IND application for PM359.

Tesla, Inc . TSLA shares gained 10.5% to $185.94 on reports the company will partner with Baidu for mapping and navigation for Full Self-Driving in China.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . CGEM rose 10.7% to $28.02. Cullinan Therapeutics announced appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer.

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT jumped 9.3% to $17.07. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp.

jumped 9.3% to $17.07. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp. Ocugen, Inc. OCGN gained 8.2% to $1.3850.

Losers

Annovis Bio, Inc . ANVS dipped 57% to $7.72 after the company announced data from its Phase II/III Alzheimer study of buntanetap in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s. Efficacy in the CGIC endpoint was not reached due to the limited number of patients and short trial duration.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN fell 48.8% to $8.25 after the company announced the Phase 2 ADX71149 epilepsy study did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of time for patients to reach baseline seizure count when ADX71149 was added to standard of care.

mF International Limited MFI shares declined 30.3% to $1.6101 after dipping around 78% on Friday.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc . ATXI fell 21.8% to $4.8440 after the company announced the exercise of warrants for $4.4 million in gross proceeds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. CJJD dipped 21% to $2.29 after the company announced a $1.53 million registered direct offering.

Assure Holdings Corp . IONM fell 19.5% to $0.56 after the company said the unaudited financial statements for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and Sept 30, 2023 should no longer be relied on.

iSun, Inc . ISUN fell 19% to $0.1399. iSun, last week, announced rescission of reverse stock split.

Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL shares fell 18.8% to $4.10 after tumbling 70% on Friday.

Top KingWin Ltd TCJH fell 18% to $0.7301.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc . SSKN dipped 17.3% to $0.43. The company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Fitell Corporation FTEL fell 16.5% to $6.68.

Flora Growth Corp . FLGC declined 15.6% to $1.1492.

Lifezone Metals Limited LZM fell 15.3% to $7.00.

NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 13.5% to $1.41 after jumping 34% on Friday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 10.4% to $3.0550. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese reiterated AMC with a Neutral and maintained a $4 price target.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CYCC shares declined 10.1% to $1.3493 after declining over 5% on Friday.

SoFi Technologies, Inc . SOFI fell 9.9% to $7.09 following first-quarter results.

Hope Bancorp, Inc . HOPE dipped 9.7% to $9.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and signed a definitive merger with Territorial Bancorp.

Daqo New Energy Corp DQ shares declined 9.3% to $21.55 after the company missed first-quarter EPS and sales estimates.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 9.1% to $16.16 after the company disclosed it estimates it could have to pay up to €1.3 billion related to its Postbank litigation.

Altimmune, Inc .. ALT fell 9.4% to $6.58 after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT fell 8.6% to $17.68.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD declined 8% to $2.7050.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. KYTX dipped 7.5% to $14.31.

Civeo Corporation CVEO fell 7% to $23.25.

