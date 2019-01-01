Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting PAHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) was provided by Barclays, and Phibro Animal Health upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Phibro Animal Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Phibro Animal Health was filed on January 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $23.00. The current price Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) is trading at is $18.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.