Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77.

Revenue was up $1.20 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 4.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Penske Automotive Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.69 3.54 2.12 1.81 EPS Actual 4.10 4.46 4.47 2.26 Revenue Estimate 6.22B 6.41B 6.01B 5.53B Revenue Actual 6.30B 6.50B 6.99B 5.77B

