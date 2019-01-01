Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) was reported by JP Morgan on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting PAG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.02% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) was provided by JP Morgan, and Penske Automotive Group maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Penske Automotive Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Penske Automotive Group was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Penske Automotive Group (PAG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $105.00. The current price Penske Automotive Group (PAG) is trading at is $116.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
