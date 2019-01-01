Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$13.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.7B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Plains All American using advanced sorting and filters.
Plains All American Questions & Answers
When is Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) reporting earnings?
Plains All American (PAA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.27.
What were Plains All American’s (NASDAQ:PAA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.1B, which beat the estimate of $5.5B.
