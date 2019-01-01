ñol

Plains All American
(NASDAQ:PAA)
11.678
0.288[2.53%]
Last update: 1:04PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.4 - 11.69
52 Week High/Low8.64 - 12.38
Open / Close11.45 / -
Float / Outstanding456.3M / 702.7M
Vol / Avg.2.6M / 5.5M
Mkt Cap8.2B
P/E49.52
50d Avg. Price10.91
Div / Yield0.87/7.64%
Payout Ratio313.04
EPS0.19
Total Float456.3M

Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Plains All American reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.310

Quarterly Revenue

$13.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Plains All American using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Plains All American Questions & Answers

Q
When is Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) reporting earnings?
A

Plains All American (PAA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were Plains All American’s (NASDAQ:PAA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.1B, which beat the estimate of $5.5B.

