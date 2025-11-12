Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE:VTS)

Dividend Yield: 10.41%

10.41% Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris Baker maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Roth MKM analyst John White maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Recent News: On Nov. 3, Vitesse Energy posted mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 3, Vitesse Energy posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest VTS news.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Dividend Yield: 9.18%

9.18% Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $39 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

Recent News: On Nov. 4, Western Midstream posted weak quarterly results.

On Nov. 4, Western Midstream posted weak quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WES news

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)

Dividend Yield: 9.09%

9.09% Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $24 to $22 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $18 to $17 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Recent News: On Nov. 10, Plains All American announced the pricing of public offering of $750 million of senior notes.

On Nov. 10, Plains All American announced the pricing of public offering of $750 million of senior notes. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PAA news

