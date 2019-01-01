Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Plains All American
Plains All American Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) was provided by RBC Capital, and Plains All American maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Plains All American, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Plains All American was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Plains All American (PAA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $12.00. The current price Plains All American (PAA) is trading at is $11.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
