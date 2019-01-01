Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$1.430
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$294.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$299.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Oxford Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Oxford Industries Questions & Answers
When is Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) reporting earnings?
Oxford Industries (OXM) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)?
The Actual EPS was $1.12, which beat the estimate of $1.04.
What were Oxford Industries’s (NYSE:OXM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $272.4M, which missed the estimate of $274.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.