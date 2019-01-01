Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) was reported by Truist Securities on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $126.00 expecting OXM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.38% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) was provided by Truist Securities, and Oxford Industries initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oxford Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oxford Industries was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oxford Industries (OXM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $126.00. The current price Oxford Industries (OXM) is trading at is $94.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
