Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was down $123.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.47
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.54
|0.73
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|657.39M
|682.83M
|767.35M
|582.35M
|Revenue Actual
|612.66M
|689.39M
|794.54M
|659.86M
