Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oscar Health
The latest price target for Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was reported by B of A Securities on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting OSCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was provided by B of A Securities, and Oscar Health downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oscar Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oscar Health was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oscar Health (OSCR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $12.00 to $6.00. The current price Oscar Health (OSCR) is trading at is $5.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
