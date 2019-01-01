Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Oscar Health missed estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $603.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.

