Range
0.85 - 0.94
Vol / Avg.
826.8K/889.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.83 - 8.69
Mkt Cap
115.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
125.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Orchard Therapeutics PLC is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. It operates in three geographic regions: the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. Orchard Rx is focusing on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, used for the treatment of ADA-SCID five lentiviral product candidates.

Orchard Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchard Therapeutics's (ORTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) was reported by JP Morgan on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ORTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)?

A

The stock price for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) is $0.9181 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchard Therapeutics.

Q

When is Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) reporting earnings?

A

Orchard Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchard Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) operate in?

A

Orchard Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.