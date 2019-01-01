QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Orthometrix Inc is engaged in the business of marketing, servicing and selling musculoskeletal product lines used in pharmaceutical research, diagnostic and monitoring of bone and muscle disorders, sports medicine, rehabilitative medicine, physical therapy, fitness and pain management. Its products include peripheral quantitative computed tomography x-ray scanners, whole body vibration systems, ground reaction force plate, patented bilateral arm trainer with rhythmic auditory cueing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orthometrix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orthometrix (OMRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orthometrix (OTCEM: OMRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orthometrix's (OMRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orthometrix.

Q

What is the target price for Orthometrix (OMRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orthometrix

Q

Current Stock Price for Orthometrix (OMRX)?

A

The stock price for Orthometrix (OTCEM: OMRX) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 19:54:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orthometrix (OMRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orthometrix.

Q

When is Orthometrix (OTCEM:OMRX) reporting earnings?

A

Orthometrix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orthometrix (OMRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orthometrix.

Q

What sector and industry does Orthometrix (OMRX) operate in?

A

Orthometrix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.