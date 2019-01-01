QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Orphazyme AS is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Arimoclomol, is in development for four severe orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).

Orphazyme Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orphazyme (ORPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orphazyme's (ORPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orphazyme (ORPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) was reported by B of A Securities on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ORPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 254.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orphazyme (ORPH)?

A

The stock price for Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) is $1.41 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Orphazyme (ORPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orphazyme.

Q

When is Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) reporting earnings?

A

Orphazyme’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Orphazyme (ORPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orphazyme.

Q

What sector and industry does Orphazyme (ORPH) operate in?

A

Orphazyme is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.