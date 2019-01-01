QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
Argonaut Resources NL is a mineral exploration and development company with operations in Zambia and Australia. The principal activities of the company are the identification and development of mineral resource opportunities. Its prime commodity focus is copper, and to a lesser extent gold and uranium. The company's base metal interests include the Nyungu copper/cobalt deposit in Zambia and the Kroombit zinc/copper deposit in Central Queensland.

Argonaut Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argonaut Resources (AGREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argonaut Resources (OTCPK: AGREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Argonaut Resources's (AGREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argonaut Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Argonaut Resources (AGREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argonaut Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Argonaut Resources (AGREF)?

A

The stock price for Argonaut Resources (OTCPK: AGREF) is $0.002 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 14:35:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argonaut Resources (AGREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argonaut Resources.

Q

When is Argonaut Resources (OTCPK:AGREF) reporting earnings?

A

Argonaut Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argonaut Resources (AGREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argonaut Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Argonaut Resources (AGREF) operate in?

A

Argonaut Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.