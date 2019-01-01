QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
KLMKH Inc is a energy company focused on the oil, gas and solar industries. It is maintaining its traditional focus on oil and gas exploration and production while expanding into the solar energy arena.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KLMKH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KLMKH (PLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KLMKH (OTCPK: PLFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KLMKH's (PLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KLMKH.

Q

What is the target price for KLMKH (PLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KLMKH

Q

Current Stock Price for KLMKH (PLFF)?

A

The stock price for KLMKH (OTCPK: PLFF) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:15:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KLMKH (PLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLMKH.

Q

When is KLMKH (OTCPK:PLFF) reporting earnings?

A

KLMKH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KLMKH (PLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KLMKH.

Q

What sector and industry does KLMKH (PLFF) operate in?

A

KLMKH is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.