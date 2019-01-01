Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) was reported by Raymond James on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting ORCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.30% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) was provided by Raymond James, and Owl Rock Capital maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Owl Rock Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Owl Rock Capital was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.50 to $16.00. The current price Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is trading at is $13.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
