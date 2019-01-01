Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 11.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.17.

Revenue was up $72.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onto Innovation's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.92 0.80 0.68 EPS Actual 1.23 0.98 0.92 0.73 Revenue Estimate 215.20M 195.34M 177.72M 162.22M Revenue Actual 225.64M 200.59M 193.39M 169.28M

