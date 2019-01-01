Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$53M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$53.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Orion Office REIT using advanced sorting and filters.
Orion Office REIT Questions & Answers
When is Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) reporting earnings?
Orion Office REIT (ONL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Orion Office REIT’s (NYSE:ONL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $40.5M, which beat the estimate of $13.3M.
