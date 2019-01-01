Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orion Office REIT (NYSE: ONL) was reported by EF Hutton on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.50 expecting ONL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orion Office REIT (NYSE: ONL) was provided by EF Hutton, and Orion Office REIT initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orion Office REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orion Office REIT was filed on November 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orion Office REIT (ONL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $28.50. The current price Orion Office REIT (ONL) is trading at is $12.88, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
