OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting OCFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.94% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) was provided by Stephens & Co., and OceanFirst Financial maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OceanFirst Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OceanFirst Financial was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.50 to $24.00. The current price OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) is trading at is $20.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
