Nxu Stock (NASDAQ:NXU), Quotes and News Summary

|Open0.157
|Close0.150
|Vol / Avg.901.701K / 969.637K
|Mkt Cap8.713M
|Day Range0.150 - 0.159
|52 Wk Range0.150 - 0.860
Nxu Stock (NASDAQ: NXU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.157
|Close0.150
|Vol / Avg.901.701K / 969.637K
|Mkt Cap8.713M
|Day Range0.150 - 0.159
|52 Wk Range0.150 - 0.860
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|NXU
|Nxu
|1.27%
|8.7M
|MNTX
|Manitex International
|1.77%
|93.2M
|HYZN
|Hyzon Motors
|-0.84%
|288.9M
|CVGI
|Commercial Vehicle Group
|0.39%
|261.5M
|IDEX
|Ideanomics
|-0.88%
|26.9M
You can purchase shares of Nxu (NASDAQ: NXU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nxu’s space includes: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX), Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN), Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI), Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD).
There is no analysis for Nxu
The stock price for Nxu (NASDAQ: NXU) is $0.152 last updated October 9, 2023 at 11:45 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Nxu.
Nxu’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 19, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Nxu.
Nxu is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
