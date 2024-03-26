Nxu Launches NxuOne App To Boost EV Charging: Details

Loading... Loading...

e-Mobility solutions provider, Nxu, Inc NXU, has developed and released the NxuOne mobile app, a mobile application designed to integrate with NxuOne EV Charging Solutions.

The app is designed to complement the NxuOne EV Charging Systems ecosystem, offering users with features to enhance the charging experience.

Some of the features include real-time monitoring, which allows users to track the status of their charging sessions in real time.

The app allows users to remotely start and stop charging sessions, facilitating to manage charging needs from anywhere with ease.

Users have the option to initiate charging directly from the Mobile App and then switch to other tasks or apps.

The app’s payment integration technology allows users to store their payment card securely within the app.

“Our work isn’t done until energy is harnessed in a way that is abundant, accessible and infinite, to make electric mobility viable,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett.

“The NxuOne mobile app delivers a solution that not only addresses the practical needs of charging but also enhances user convenience and control.”

Price Action: NXU shares closed lower by 6.63% at $0.65 on Monday.