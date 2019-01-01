QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
NexGel Inc is engaged in manufacturing high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics.

NexGel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexGel (NXGLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexGel's (NXGLW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NexGel.

Q

What is the target price for NexGel (NXGLW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexGel

Q

Current Stock Price for NexGel (NXGLW)?

A

The stock price for NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGLW) is $0.2799 last updated Today at 8:25:41 PM.

Q

Does NexGel (NXGLW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexGel.

Q

When is NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGLW) reporting earnings?

A

NexGel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NexGel (NXGLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexGel.

Q

What sector and industry does NexGel (NXGLW) operate in?

A

NexGel is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.