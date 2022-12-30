5 Most Cheap Real Estate Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

National Health Investors, Inc. NHI

Credit Suisse recently upgraded National Health Investors from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $47 to $58. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $50.22 .

RSI Value: 29.18

29.18 NHI Price Action: Shares of National Health Investors gained 0.8% to settle at $52.11 on Thursday.



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc CBL

CBL Properties, last month, declares special common stock dividend of $2.20 per share, payable all in cash. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $21.66.

RSI Value: 25.13

25.13 CBL Price Action: Shares of CBL & Associates Properties gained 0.4% to close at $22.82 on Thursday, and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.



Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ASPS

Altisource Portfolio, last month, posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $8.68.

RSI Value: 29.57

29.57 ASPS Price Action: Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions dropped 0.2% to close at $9.96 on Thursday.



WeWork Inc. WE

WeWork, last month, reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company’s 52-week low is $1.02.

RSI Value: 24.32

24.32 WE Price Action: Shares of WeWork gained 11.1% to close at $1.20 on Thursday, and added 0.8% in after-hours trading.



NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust NXDT

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust shares dropped around 33% over the past six months. The company has a 52-week low of $10.79.

RSI Value: 27.04

27.04 NXDT Price Action: Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust gained 1.8% to settle at $11.05 on Thursday and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

