3 Minutes To Boost Your Earnings: 2 Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields In Utilities Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts (CORRECTED)

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to remove Hawaiian Electric Industries, which has suspended its dividend.

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for two high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY

Dividend Yield: 9.20%

9.20% Raymond James analyst David Quezada downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst David Quezada downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $21 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $21 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Atlantica Sustainable, during November, posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. NWE

Dividend Yield: 5.40%

5.40% Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight rating but cut the price target from $59 to $51 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Jonathan Reeder upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight rating but cut the price target from $59 to $51 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Barclays analyst Erix Beaumont initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $48 on Aug. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Erix Beaumont initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $48 on Aug. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: NorthWestern, during October, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results.

