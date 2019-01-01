QQQ
Range
5.43 - 5.56
Vol / Avg.
316K/197.9K
Div / Yield
0.41/7.30%
52 Wk
5.43 - 6.13
Mkt Cap
213.3M
Payout Ratio
41.17
Open
5.51
P/E
5.95
EPS
0
Shares
38.6M
Outstanding
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation. The fund invests primarily in adjustable rate U.S. dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Senior Income Fund's (NSL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Senior Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) is $5.525 last updated Today at 8:00:39 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Senior Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Senior Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) operate in?

A

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.