Nestle Malaysia Bhd is a Malaysian investment holding company owned by Nestle. The business activities of the group are functioned through Food and beverages and Others segments. The products offered by the group are related to dairy, beverages, food, Nestle Professional, Nestle Ice Cream, confectionery, chilled dairy, infant nutrition, and health science. The main geography is the domestic market, representing approximately 80% of total sales. The most well-known brands are Nescafe, Maggi, Nespray, Kit Kat, and Milo.

Nestle Malaysia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nestle Malaysia (NSLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nestle Malaysia (OTCPK: NSLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nestle Malaysia's (NSLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nestle Malaysia.

Q

What is the target price for Nestle Malaysia (NSLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nestle Malaysia

Q

Current Stock Price for Nestle Malaysia (NSLYF)?

A

The stock price for Nestle Malaysia (OTCPK: NSLYF) is $31.25 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:49:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nestle Malaysia (NSLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nestle Malaysia.

Q

When is Nestle Malaysia (OTCPK:NSLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Nestle Malaysia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nestle Malaysia (NSLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nestle Malaysia.

Q

What sector and industry does Nestle Malaysia (NSLYF) operate in?

A

Nestle Malaysia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.