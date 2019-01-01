Nestle Malaysia Bhd is a Malaysian investment holding company owned by Nestle. The business activities of the group are functioned through Food and beverages and Others segments. The products offered by the group are related to dairy, beverages, food, Nestle Professional, Nestle Ice Cream, confectionery, chilled dairy, infant nutrition, and health science. The main geography is the domestic market, representing approximately 80% of total sales. The most well-known brands are Nescafe, Maggi, Nespray, Kit Kat, and Milo.