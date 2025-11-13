Silhouetted people analyzing stock market graph.
November 13, 2025 5:06 PM 4 min read

David Tepper's Hedge Funds Bets On AMD, Nvidia In Q3, Takes Profits On Intel

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
The Appaloosa Management hedge fund, run by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, on Thursday revealed several new stock positions in the third quarter, and multiple transactions on the semiconductor sector.

Here's a look at the new positions as of Sept. 30 and the top changes made in the third quarter.

New Positions

In the third quarter, Appaloosa took new stakes in several companies. Here are the new stock positions listed below:

Based on the new filings, Advanced Micro Devices becomes one of the fund's top holdings. The fund also bet on another airline company for a second straight quarter and took new stakes in multiple regional banks.

Exited Positions

In the third quarter, Appaloosa exited its positions in three companies.

Here were the positions that were completed exited by Appaloosa in the third quarter, as reported by 13finfo:

Intel was a relatively short trade for Tepper, with the fund taking a stake in the second quarter and cashing out in the third quarter.

Changes to Positions

Along with the new positions disclosed in the new 13F filing, Appaloosa revealed changes to existing stock positions.

Here were the stocks with the largest increases in the third quarter, ranked by the percentage change in shares:

Whirlpool had the largest percentage increase, which adds to the new position Tepper took in the second quarter.

Here were the stocks with the largest decreases in the second quarter, ranked by the percentage change in shares:

The fund sold off several stocks it had only recently added or increased during the second quarter.

This marked another quarterly cut to the position in Alibaba, but the Chinese company remained the biggest position in the fund at 16%.

Here are the top holdings in the fund overall:

  • Alibaba: 16%
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): 7.4%
  • Whirlpool: 5.9%
  • Nvidia: 4.8%
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG): 4.6%
  • China Internet ETF: 4.2%
  • NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG): 4.1%
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: 4.0%
  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): 3.7%
  • Vistra: 3.3%
