Jim Cramer Rejects MicroStrategy: 'I Just Want Bitcoin'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Thursday, Jim Cramer said The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is a “very good” company.

Supporting his view, Bank of Nova Scotia posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Dec. 2.

Cramer recommended to own Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , when asked about Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) . “I don't want any derivative of Bitcoin, I just want Bitcoin,” he added.

On Dec. 8, Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani maintained a Strategy rating with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $600 to $450.

“The space stocks are plain and simple specs,” Cramer said when asked about AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) . “I'm not against it, but you have to understand that if it goes down, it's speculative. You could lose a lot of money.”

According to recent news, AST SpaceMobile announced on Nov. 25 the addition of two new manufacturing sites in Texas and Florida, expanding its operations.

Cramer said he doesn't want to own DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) .

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch, on Thursday, maintained DexCom with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $77.

The Mad Money host recommended buying NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) . “I like the nuclear component there, I think it's a very well-run company,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst William Appicelli, on Dec. 9, initiated coverage on NRG Energy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $211.

Cramer said MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is a buy, adding that it is “such a good company.”

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong, on Dec. 4, reiterated a Buy rating on MercadoLibre and maintained a $2,750 price target.

Price Action:

Strategy shares fell 0.7% to settle at $183.30 on Thursday.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares gained 0.4% to close at $72.92.

AST SpaceMobile shares rose 7.2% to settle at $84.75 on Thursday.

Dexcom shares gained 2% to close at $68.94.

NRG Energy shares rose 1.5% to settle at $170.64 on Thursday.

MercadoLibre shares gained 2.5% to close at $2,019.81.

