Internal view of servers at Data Center
November 21, 2025 10:02 AM 2 min read

Meta Becomes An Energy Trader To Feed Its Massive AI Power Needs

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is moving directly into electricity trading to secure the massive power supply needed for its expansion of artificial intelligence.  

The company wants to accelerate the construction of new U.S. power plants after learning that developers lack buyers willing to make early, long-term commitments.

By trading power, Meta can sign these agreements, hedge demand risks, and resell surplus electricity when necessary, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read: Meta Joins Big Tech’s Shift To Nuclear Power For AI Ambitions

Tech giants, including Meta, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), are grappling with a severe electricity crisis as data centers for advanced AI consume unprecedented amounts of energy.

Meta's new data center campus in Louisiana alone requires multiple new gas-fired power plants to operate, and nationwide demand from AI data centers is projected to quadruple over the next decade.

The company plans to partner with experienced traders initially and focus on competitive markets such as PJM and MISO, where new generation projects need faster timelines.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized that Meta plans to aggressively invest in AI infrastructure, even at the risk of overspending, to reach future "superintelligence" capabilities.

Google tapped regional operators to scale back data center power use during peak times.

It launched new demand-response agreements with Indiana Michigan Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority to shift energy-intensive machine learning workloads away from periods of grid stress.

Google earmarked $25 billion for data centers and AI infrastructure across the PJM Interconnection grid while upgrading hydropower resources to support its growing electricity needs.

It plans to invest an additional $3 billion to modernize two Pennsylvania hydropower plants, securing cleaner, more reliable power for AI operations. Google is expanding renewable and grid-friendly energy solutions.

AI's surging energy needs are reshaping electricity markets and raising concerns about the risk of blackouts.

Government officials and utilities are racing to expand power generation and infrastructure, while independent power producers such as Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG), Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST), and NRG Energy, Inc (NYSE:NRG) are benefiting from the boom as hyperscalers increase capex for cloud and AI.

Price Action: META stock was up 0.19% at $590.25 premarket at last check Friday.

Photo: Shutterstock

