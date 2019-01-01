NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

NRG Energy posted an EPS of $7.17.

Revenue was down $195.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.86 which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 2.22 1.46 0.13 EPS Actual -1.74 6.60 4.40 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 3.49B 4.40B 3.18B 3.00B Revenue Actual 7.05B 6.61B 5.24B 8.09B

