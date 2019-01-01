QQQ
Range
3.65 - 3.93
Vol / Avg.
6.8K/22.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 5.65
Mkt Cap
35.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.84
P/E
-
Shares
9.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
ATIF Holdings Ltd is a consulting company. It provides financial and advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises and also to individual customers and families. The firm also offers Pre-IPO's, and Post-IPO's services. Its operating segment includes Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Business Advisory and Consulting Services segment.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.900
REV936.935K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ATIF Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATIF Holdings (ATIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATIF Holdings's (ATIF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ATIF Holdings (ATIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ATIF Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ATIF Holdings (ATIF)?

A

The stock price for ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) is $3.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATIF Holdings (ATIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATIF Holdings.

Q

When is ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) reporting earnings?

A

ATIF Holdings’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 9, 2021.

Q

Is ATIF Holdings (ATIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATIF Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ATIF Holdings (ATIF) operate in?

A

ATIF Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.