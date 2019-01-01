FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE:NOTE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FiscalNote Holdings
FiscalNote Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) was reported by BTIG on August 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting NOTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.43% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE: NOTE) was provided by BTIG, and FiscalNote Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FiscalNote Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FiscalNote Holdings was filed on August 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) is trading at is $7.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
