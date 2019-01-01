ñol

FiscalNote Holdings
(NYSE:NOTE)
$7.935
-0.185[-2.28%]
Last update: 10:10AM
Day Range7.75 - 8.1352 Wk Range5.55 - 12.3Open / Close8.13 / -Float / Outstanding- / 129.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 228.8KMkt Cap1BP/E-50d Avg. Price8.82
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.38

FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE:NOTE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FiscalNote Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 15

EPS

$-3.060

Quarterly Revenue

$27.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$27.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of FiscalNote Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

FiscalNote Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) reporting earnings?
A

FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 15, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-3.06, which missed the estimate of $-0.44.

Q
What were FiscalNote Holdings’s (NYSE:NOTE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $27.2M, which missed the estimate of $29.1M.

