FiscalNote Holdings Stock (NYSE:NOTE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 15
EPS
$-3.060
Quarterly Revenue
$27.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$27.2M
Earnings History
FiscalNote Holdings Questions & Answers
When is FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) reporting earnings?
FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 15, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.06, which missed the estimate of $-0.44.
What were FiscalNote Holdings’s (NYSE:NOTE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $27.2M, which missed the estimate of $29.1M.
