Why Doximity Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Doximity, Inc. DOCS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong FY24 revenue guidance.
Doximity's first-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $126.68 million, beating the consensus estimate of $119.92 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 22 cents per share.
Doximity shares jumped 28.6% to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Iteris, Inc. ITI rose 61.7% to $6.92 in today's pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Almaviva for $335 million.
- FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE gained 53% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Thursday.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT gained 45.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Nauticus Robotics partnered with Florida Atlantic University for cost-effective Aquanaut Mark 2 testing.
- Avinger, Inc.. AVGR shares rose 28.3% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA gained 27.7% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued Q3 product revenue guidance above estimates.
- Clearmind Medicine Inc CMND shares gained 27.7% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN gained 27.1% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced AI-powered tool enhancements to its integrations with Reddit and X.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW gained 22.5% to $1.36 following second-quarter results.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. SG jumped 22.3% to $32.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.
Losers
- American Vanguard Corporation AVD shares dipped 30.8% to $5.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- PubMatic, Inc. PUBM shares declined 26.4% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.
- Cutera, Inc. CUTR shares declined 21.4% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY declined 20.1% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE shares fell 18.3% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
- Eventbrite, Inc. EB fell 17.1% to $3.15 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW shares fell 16.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak first-quarter sales.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN fell 16.4% to $35.49 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.
- Trevena, Inc. TRVN fell 14.7% to $0.19 pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
- Anew Medical, Inc. WENA shares fell 10.1% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Thursday.
