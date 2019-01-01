Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nokia beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nokia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.07
|0.05
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.09
|0.11
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|7.46B
|6.49B
|6.16B
|5.83B
|Revenue Actual
|7.34B
|6.37B
|6.40B
|6.12B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nokia using advanced sorting and filters.
Nokia Questions & Answers
Nokia (NOK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
The Actual Revenue was $6.6B, which beat the estimate of $6.2B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.