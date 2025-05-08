Nokia Says Aurelis Optical LAN Future-Proof Solution For Enterprise Market

Nokia Corporation NOK shares are trading lower premarket on Thursday. The company disclosed the launch of Aurelis Optical LAN, its latest fiber-optic Local Area Network (LAN) solution created to address the changing connectivity needs of enterprises.

This future-proof solution brings fiber’s long lifespan, high performance, and efficiency to both in-building and campus settings.

Optical LAN represents a substantial advancement, requiring as much as 70% less cabling and 40% less power than conventional copper-based LAN networks.

Also Read: Nokia To Outfit Hundreds Of Vessels with Advanced Network As Maersk Goes Wireless

Optical LAN can deliver up to a 50% decrease in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Nokia’s new Aurelis Optical LAN is designed for ease of use, dependability, and lasting performance. It currently supports speeds of 1Gb/s, 10Gb/s, and 25Gb/s, with a straightforward path to upgrade to 50Gb/s and 100Gb/s, ensuring enterprises are prepared for future bandwidth demands.

Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia, stated, “Aurelis Optical LAN delivers the simplicity, reliability, and scalability enterprises need to succeed in a digital-first world. With a 50+ year lifespan, fiber infrastructure ensures you’re ready for whatever comes next—without the disruption and cost of constant upgrades.”

Daniel Schach, Head of OT-Infrastructure at FairNetz GmbH, said, “Deploying Optical LAN across our campus was a strategic move to modernize connectivity across multiple buildings. It gives us a reliable, high-performance backbone for Wi-Fi, printers, and all our office endpoints—while significantly lowering power and cabling needs.”

In April, the telecommunications major opened 2025 with mixed financial results. Net sales slid 3% year-over-year (Y/Y) on a constant currency and portfolio-adjusted basis, and EPS came in at 0.03 euros ($0.034).

Nokia reaffirmed its full-year outlook, maintaining a projected operating profit between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros and a free cash flow conversion rate of 50% to 80%.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Shares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF IDGT and Defiance Connective Technologies ETF SIXG.

Price Action: NOK shares are down 1.19% at $5.00 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock