Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Nokia (NYSE: NOK) was reported by Raymond James on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.75 expecting NOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.93% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nokia (NYSE: NOK) was provided by Raymond James, and Nokia maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nokia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nokia was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nokia (NOK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $6.75. The current price Nokia (NOK) is trading at is $5.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
