Nokia Trials Advanced 5G Defense Solutions In Norwegian Military Exercise

Nokia Corporation NOK on Tuesday announced the company, in partnership with industry partners, trialed 5G technology in a defense context during Norway’s Joint Viking 2025 military exercise.

Nokia’s 5G solutions provided field personnel from various nations with advanced defense applications, boosting situational awareness and enabling smooth cooperation among military units.

The Nokia solutions deployed included 5G AirScale radio products and 5G Standalone Core technology, all optimized for defense uses. This enhanced tactical communication and information systems across the participating nations.

Also Read: Nokia Says Aurelis Optical LAN Future-Proof Solution For Enterprise Market

Nokia’s 5G platform gave military personnel real-time battlefield intelligence, speeding up decision-making. The Joint Viking command and control leadership then used this data to improve their situational awareness, streamline operations, and boost safety and efficiency throughout the exercise.

Kennet Nomeland, Radio Architect and Norway’s Ministry of Defense liaison for the 5G COMPAD program said, “We collaborate with the industry to develop innovative defense solutions based on commercial technologies. A prime example is advanced software functionality, which enables Nokia’s 5G systems to operate in GNSS-denied environments, along with their next-generation radio equipment, engineered for reduced size, weight, and power.”

Giuseppe Targia, Head of Space and Defense at Nokia, added, “The successful trial of 5G in the field at Joint Viking exercise is evidence of Nokia’s continued progress in the defense sector and highlights Norwegian Armed Forces’ position as a leader in deploying advanced communication technologies for tactical operations.”

Earlier in May, the company disclosed a deal with Maersk in Denmark to deploy its advanced private wireless network solutions across 450 of Maersk’s ships.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF IDGT and Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM.

Will Nokia Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Nokia will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $6.3 on Nokia. The “Street high” target is currently at $6.3 and the “Street low” target is $6.3. Of all the analysts covering Nokia, one has positive ratings, no one has neutral ratings and no one has negative ratings.

In the last month, no analysts have adjusted price targets. Here's a look at recent price target changes [Analyst Ratings]. Benzinga also tracks Wall Street's most accurate analysts. Check out how analysts covering Nokia have performed in recent history.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Nokia is up 17.49% year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

For a broad overview of everything you need to know about Nokia, visit here. If you want to go above and beyond, there's no better tool to help you do just that than Benzinga Pro. Start your free trial today.

Price Action: NOK shares are trading higher by 0.76% to $5.28 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock