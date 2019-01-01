NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.770
Quarterly Revenue
$127.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$127.5M
Earnings History
NMI Holdings Questions & Answers
When is NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) reporting earnings?
NMI Holdings (NMIH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
What were NMI Holdings’s (NASDAQ:NMIH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.2M, which beat the estimate of $38.2M.
