NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NMI Holdings
The latest price target for NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) was reported by Citigroup on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting NMIH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) was provided by Citigroup, and NMI Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NMI Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NMI Holdings was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NMI Holdings (NMIH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $28.00. The current price NMI Holdings (NMIH) is trading at is $18.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
