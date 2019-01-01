QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/86.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
125.1M
Outstanding
Feb 17, 2022, 8:24AM
NeonMind Biosciences Inc is engaged in preclinical research to develop potential clinical treatments and wellness products to address obesity and weight management conditions and to promote health and wellness. The company operates three divisions: a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings; and a consumer products division that currently sells mushroom-infused products to promote health and wellness.

NeonMind Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeonMind Biosciences (NMDBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeonMind Biosciences (OTCQB: NMDBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NeonMind Biosciences's (NMDBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NeonMind Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for NeonMind Biosciences (NMDBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NeonMind Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for NeonMind Biosciences (NMDBF)?

A

The stock price for NeonMind Biosciences (OTCQB: NMDBF) is $0.04414 last updated Today at 6:56:13 PM.

Q

Does NeonMind Biosciences (NMDBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeonMind Biosciences.

Q

When is NeonMind Biosciences (OTCQB:NMDBF) reporting earnings?

A

NeonMind Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NeonMind Biosciences (NMDBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeonMind Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does NeonMind Biosciences (NMDBF) operate in?

A

NeonMind Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.