NortonLifeLock
(NASDAQ:NLOK)
24.68
0.02[0.08%]
At close: Jun 3
24.68
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low24.39 - 24.71
52 Week High/Low23.47 - 30.92
Open / Close24.47 / 24.68
Float / Outstanding435.8M / 580.1M
Vol / Avg.4.8M / 6.1M
Mkt Cap14.3B
P/E17.5
50d Avg. Price25.61
Div / Yield0.5/2.03%
Payout Ratio35.46
EPS0.21
Total Float435.8M

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NortonLifeLock reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$716M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$716M

Earnings Recap

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NortonLifeLock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.42 0.41 0.38
EPS Actual 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.40
Revenue Estimate 700.98M 695.30M 685.11M 659.96M
Revenue Actual 702.00M 692.00M 686.00M 672.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NortonLifeLock management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $0.42 and $0.44 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NortonLifeLock Questions & Answers

Q
When is NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) reporting earnings?
A

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Q
What were NortonLifeLock’s (NASDAQ:NLOK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $1.2B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.