New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Jersey Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was up $110.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Jersey Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.08 -0.11 1.13 EPS Actual 0.69 0.07 -0.15 1.77 Revenue Estimate 444.00M 380.50M 309.00M 646.00M Revenue Actual 675.84M 532.53M 367.59M 802.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

New Jersey Resources management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.3 and $2.4 per share.

