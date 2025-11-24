Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Nov. 24, 2025, two stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

On Nov. 20, UGI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results. “UGI delivered an outstanding year with record adjusted earnings per share that exceeded our revised guidance range,” said Robert Flexon, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $37.78.

RSI Value: 88.9

88.9 UGI Price Action: Shares of UGI rose 7.1% to close at $37.61 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 74.54 Momentum score with Value at 64.35.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

On Nov. 19, New Jersey Resources posted mixed quarterly results. Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources, said, “Fiscal 2025 was another strong year for NJR. We delivered NFEPS at the high end of our guidance range, surpassing our initial annual NFEPS guidance for the fifth consecutive year. We believe our performance reflects the strength of our complementary businesses, including record investments at NJNG, the highest annual installed capacity additions by CEV in our history, and strategic milestones at Adelphia Gateway and Leaf River.” The company's stock gained around 6% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $51.94.

RSI Value: 74.5

74.5 NJR Price Action: Shares of New Jersey Resources rose 1.6% to close at $48.83 on Friday.

