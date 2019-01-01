Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) was reported by Citigroup on December 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting NINE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.46% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) was provided by Citigroup, and Nine Energy Service upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nine Energy Service, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nine Energy Service was filed on December 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nine Energy Service (NINE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $1.00 to $3.00. The current price Nine Energy Service (NINE) is trading at is $3.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
