Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$116.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$116.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nine Energy Service using advanced sorting and filters.
Nine Energy Service Questions & Answers
When is Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) reporting earnings?
Nine Energy Service (NINE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which beat the estimate of $-0.24.
What were Nine Energy Service’s (NYSE:NINE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $154.3M, which beat the estimate of $143.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.