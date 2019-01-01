NiSource (NYSE:NI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NiSource
NiSource Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NiSource (NYSE: NI) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting NI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.85% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NiSource (NYSE: NI) was provided by Credit Suisse, and NiSource initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NiSource, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NiSource was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NiSource (NI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $32.00. The current price NiSource (NI) is trading at is $31.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
